County announces new children's director

Durham CC has appointed the lead for sector-led improvement in the region as its new director of children.

John Pearce, who is currently director of children, adults and health at South Tyneside MBC, will join Durham later this year and will replace Margaret Whellans, who is retiring.

Mr Pearce is vice chair of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services in the north east, as well as lead director for sector-led improvement.

He joined South Tyneside in 2016, where he led a programme of service improvement, and was previously director of children, adults and wellbeing at Trafford MBC.

Mr Pearce said: “Durham is a high performing council where the foundations are already in place to deliver high quality services for children and young people. I’m really pleased to have the chance to help build on this work.”

Durham’s children’s services were judged ‘requires improvement’ in 2016, before Ms Whellans took on the role.

A focused visit by Ofsted in January this year found some improvements had been made following increased investment, but weaknesses remained due in part to high social worker caseloads.