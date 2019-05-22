County director takes on lead STP role

Hertfordshire CC’s director of adult care services has been appointed to a shared lead officer role with the county’s sustainability and transformation partnership.

Iain MacBeath will share the role at the Hertfordshire and West Essex STP with Beverley Flowers, chief executive officer of the area’s clinical commissioning group, and support STP independent chair Paul Burstow.

Mr MacBeath and Ms Flowers will focus on the development of an integrated care system, which is due to operate in shadow form from April 2020, and the integrated care partnerships that sit within it.

Mr Burstow said the pair, who will combine two days a week working for the STP with their current roles, have “track records of putting service users, patients and carers at the heart of everything they do [meaning] that their influence reaches beyond traditional organisational boundaries”.

Mr MacBeath said he was delighted to take on the role at a key stage in the transformation of the area’s health and care system.

“This role gives me the opportunity to work with colleagues in the voluntary sector, our district and county councils and the area’s health and care providers and commissioning organisations to support people to lead happier, healthier lives,” he added.