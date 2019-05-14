County director to leave as corporate core streamlined

Essex CC’s executive director for corporate development is to leave his post as the council looks to “streamline” its corporate centre due to financial challenges.

The role held by Jason Kitkat, who joined Essex two years ago and is said to have “built significant new digital capabilities”, will now be deleted.

Essex chief executive Gavin Jones said Mr KitKat had been appointed “to achieve a fundamental shift in how we approached technology and change in the organisation”.

He added: “With the ongoing financial challenges facing us, the council now needs to streamline the support the corporate centre provides, so the position will be deleted.

“I would like to thank Jason for his excellent contributions to the progress we have made as a council and wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr Kitkat, who was previously the Green party leader of Brighton & Hove City Council in a minority administration, said: “I have now completed my remit to reshape a significant portion of the council’s corporate services, delivering efficiencies and creating whole new capabilities that use data, digital and design thinking to re-imagine council services.”

Mr Kitkat will leave Essex on 31 May.