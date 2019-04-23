Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

We must not let this crisis of the centralised state go to waste
 Menu 

County reveals plan to relocate HQ in bid to save £10m

23 April, 2019 By

  • Comment

Surrey CC has revealed proposals to move staff from its current headquarters as part of significant reduction in the buildings it uses.

A report to be considered by cabinet on 30 April states the plan to relocate away from buildings in Kingston, which has been outside the county since boundary changes in 1965, to a new “civic heart” closer to residents. This would see council reduce the buildings it uses from 300 to 100 by the end of 2020 as part of a wider strategy to reduce property costs by £10m within three to five years.

The proposal is part of a bid to introduce more “agile” ways of working with flexibility for staff to work within communities, including shared office space with district and borough councils.

A programme board has been established and begun work on the proposed relocation, while discussions with district and borough councils has seen Guildford and Woking emerge as leading options for the new offices.

A detailed analysis of the sites is due to be considered by cabinet in July and an appraisal of the future of the current county hall has identified a range of options, including maintaining the building as hub for council meetings and business or selling or developing it for homes, a hotel or offices.

Cabinet will consider a proposal to allocate £538,150 to develop a full proposal.

Surrey leader Tim Oliver (Con) said the council has listened to worries about council buildings sitting empty.

He added: “These papers add up to a council with a clear vision of a successful county. However, we can’t secure a better future for Surrey on our own.

“We must continue to build effective partnerships and improve how we work with borough and district councils while also helping communities to look after themselves and others.”

In February, Cllr Oliver admitted the council had not done enough in the past to ensure it is financially sustainable.

A resilience report by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy last year concluded that the council was facing a budget gap of £86m by the end of 2019-20.

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.