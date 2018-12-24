Director set to join royal borough as managing director

Duncan Sharkey is set to become managing director at Windsor & Maidenhead RBC.

The appointment of Mr Sharkey, who is currently corporate director, place, at Milton Keynes Council, is expected to be confirmed at a meeting of full council on January 28.

Mr Sharkey joined Milton Keynes in 2015, having previously been managing director at Worcester City Council and chief executive at West Lindsey DC.

He said: “It is an exciting privilege to be offered the opportunity to work for the royal borough of Windsor & Maidenhead. I am honoured.

“I look forward to meeting the councillors, our communities and the hard working team of officers and partners who deliver services to the residents of the borough.

“The royal borough is an exceptional place to live and work, with the extensive regeneration programme, the range of commissioned services and the unique nature of the area with the royal family and our constituency MPs.”

Windsor & Maidenhead leader Simon Dudley (Con) said the recruitment process had been “extensive” and included psychometric tests.

He added: “I am sure [Mr Sharkey] will be a huge asset to the royal borough and help us deliver a range of front line services for our council as well as ensuring we continue to deliver a balanced budget, focus on performance and ensure we monitor the range of commissioned services including adults, children’s and highways.”

Mr Sharkey is set to replace Milton Keynes’ acting managing director Russell O’Keefe.