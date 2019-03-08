District chief makes 'difficult decision' to resign

Rushcliffe BC’s chief executive Allen Graham is to stand down after nearly 13 years in the role.

Mr Graham said he felt it is the “appropriate time” to leave the council so a new executive leadership team can be established “from a position of strength”.

His resignation was accepted at a full council meeting last night and he will depart on June 30.

Rushcliffe’s deputy chief executive Kath Marriott will be appointed interim chief executive when Mr Graham leaves, the council said.

Mr Graham said he was proud to lead the development of a “modern and high performing” council.

He added: “It has been a difficult and emotional decision to leave such a fantastic and wonderful workplace, community and council.

“Empowering and not constraining has been key, balanced with energising, modernising and realigning the organisation in the back drop of diminishing central government funding.

“The timing is to suit the council, implementing positive succession, and I take pride in the opportunity for my deputy Kath to take the interim appointment.”

Rushcliffe leader Simon Robinson (Con) said Mr Graham’s legacy has given the council “an exceptional local, regional and national reputation”.

“I know from my own business experience that to achieve brilliant things you require brilliant and transformational leadership and that is undoubtedly the footprint Allen will leave in our legacy when he leaves later this year,” he added.