District ends chief role ahead of reorganisation

An “inspiring” long-serving chief executive of a Buckinghamshire district is to leave her role ahead of local government reorganisation in the county.

Wycombe DC leader Katrina Wood (Con) yesterday announced Karen Satterford will depart on 31 July after 13 and a half years in the post as the council decided to end the role of chief executive because it will “diminish” in the months leading up to the creation of a single unitary council covering the county.

Ms Satterford had previously told staff and members that she would not be applying for the role of chief executive of the new Buckinghamshire Council.

Following the announcement of her departure, Ms Satterford said being Wycombe chief executive had been an “immense privilege”.

She added: “We have a culture of mutual respect between officers and members and have created a working environment that at times feels like family.

“I’m proud to have been the first female chief executive of this council – I just didn’t expect to be the last.”

Wycombe’s corporate director John East will become head of paid service, with head of democratic services, legal and policy services Catherine Whitehead acting as returning officer in the event of an election.

Making the announcement Cllr Wood said: “It falls to me to publicly announce a decision taken by this council earlier this evening regarding the chief executive role.

“With the establishment of the new Buckinghamshire Council fast moving its way towards 1 April 2020, the role of our chief executive has already and will continue to diminish over the final months.

“This council has therefore agreed that our chief executive, Karen Satterford, will leave the council on 31 July.”

“Karen has led and steered this council to its position during her time here, with her inclusive, inspiring and motivational leadership.”