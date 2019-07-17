Eric Robinson: Communities lead you to radical solutions

After four years at the helm of Wirral MBC, Eric Robinson is leaving behind a legacy of integration and commercial opportunism as he departs to head up the Disclosure & Barring Service.

CV Wirral MBC, chief executive 2015-19 Staffordshire CC, deputy chief executive 2010-2015, corporate director 2005-10 Cambridgeshire CC, director of social services, 2005-07 Enfield LBC, director of social services, 2001-03

I meet Eric Robinson, the departing chief executive of Wirral MBC, at a time when Liverpool City Region is still basking in the glory of one of its football clubs being crowned champions of Europe. Perhaps that’s why, as an avid fan of both the city and Liverpool football club, Mr Robinson has a spring in his step.

Although he is departing the world of local government after 37 years of service, Mr Robinson won’t be leaving his beloved city because his new position, as chief executive of the Disclosure and Barring Service, will be mostly based in an office just two miles from where he was born in Bootle. “I’m now going full circle,” he explained. “It is a fantastically vibrant city and I love living here - I’m so glad I’ll still be here in my new job.”

Before heading to Wirral MBC in 2015, Mr Robinson was deputy chief executive of Staffordshire CC, and before that director of social services at Cambridgeshire CC, so he will enter his new position as no stranger to the world of safeguarding.

He leaves the council in a relatively sound financial state. Wirral has increased ts revenue from commercial activities by £18m over the past year and Mr Robinson claims that the council is now spending “much more efficiently and effectively” than ever.

His “bottom line” in making efficiency savings to counter cuts by central government has been not closing services or making any compulsory redundancies, and that’s been partly achieved through income generation – mainly through attracting businesses and building homes which bring with them growth in business rates, council tax and new homes bonus. “We’ve set up our own growth company, and we’ve worked with our landowners and developers in a very different way so that building is happening,” he said.

The council is also flexing its commercial muscles by selling concessions at events, and T-shirts during the Tour of Britain cycling race. But Mr Robinson says the biggest savings have been made through integration of all the council’s community safety functions, its social care functions with the NHS, and some of its business functions with the borough’s chamber of commerce.

Integration has been the hallmark of Mr Robinson’s career since the 2000s, when he oversaw major projects bringing together social care and the NHS in Cambridgeshire and Staffordshire. “My philosophy is that if you landed here from Mars, you’d never create a system where someone whose elderly mum with dementia has to negotiate with the NHS and with social services in the council,” he said. “If we pool our resources, we’re much more likely to deliver better services.”

He argues that while simply cutting budgets damages morale, “changing what you do to fit a change in public expectations and a change in budget” does not. “If you take adult social care, we had a separately run service from all our NHS partners. Now it’s integrated, staff are saying it’s making their jobs easier.

“What I’ve learned more than anything over the last few years is the more you focus on the outcome you want to achieve for residents and communities, the more radical your solution ends up being because it involves the public sector working very differently. But you have to almost get yourself out of your organisation and your head to see what the right answer is.”

Mr Robinson admits to having been inspired by the Wigan Deal, a social contract between the council and community there, and he worked with Wigan MBC’s former chief Donna Hall to come up with their version – ‘Wirral Together’.

“The difference is that because we have done a lot of work in partnership in joining up public services ours is a Wirral partnership initiative,” he explained. “Health, police, fire, business, they’re all brought into it. It’s about that model of ‘let’s talk to people’ and more importantly ‘let’s listen’. It also involves shedding an organisation central view. The more you listen to the public and the more joined up your responses, the more powerful the answer.”

A large advert in a bus stop shelter close to where I meet Mr Robinson in Liverpool states in bold lettering: ‘if you advertise here, your money goes to fund vital public services’. Mr Robinson says this is one way to make people more aware of how councils are generating money. “The level of public misinformation and misconception of the world we’re having to operate in is really worrying. The only way it feels like you can get news out there is through the public sector talking to residents, because the local press has been dying for a while.”

For Mr Robinson, the solution lies in spending money on “campaigns of information” to engage people on the issues their communities are facing.

“We have an opportunity for dialogue about how to make places better,” he said. “In West Kirby it’s about dog fouling and benches for people to sit on and how to keep the beach clean – that’s what bothers local people there. In Birkenhead it’s about regeneration.”

This regeneration will be happening through the Wirral Growth company, a £1bn joint venture between the council and urban regeneration firm Muse Developments which has drawn up proposals for a business district, leisure space and market in Birkenhead.

But at this stage, these are just ideas rather than plans, which will be shaped by public debate. “We’re starting off not by saying ‘this is what we’re going to do, what do you think’? We’re renting a shop for two months, where we’ll ask people what’s important to them and what they think should happen.”

Mr Robinson sees the current disconnect between local and national politics as being the main reason why more devolution is needed, to establish a “bigger, more strategic footprint” across Merseyside.

“That’s not being critical of central government, they’re just too far away,” he said.

The borough is part of the Liverpool City Region CA under its mayor Steve Rotheram (Lab), along with Halton BC, Liverpool City Council and Knowsley, Sefton and St Helens MBCs.

“What fiscal freedom we’ve had we’ve made much better use of than when it was with Europe or Whitehall. And actually devolution, not just of money but of power, makes a more significant difference to your ability to change people’s lives.

“We now have a combined authority with 80-odd people working for it, which didn’t exist just two years ago… The next step is to devolve more.”

The wider Liverpool region is, Mr Robinson says, a “genuinely transformed place” compared with a decade ago as a result of substantial regeneration, but this hasn’t touched the “pockets of deprivation” that have been around for 50-odd years – including in Wirral.

He claims that the city region agenda is increasingly focused on narrowing that social gap.

“It’s not just about economic growth, it’s enabling that growth to help more people,” he said.

Mr Robinson supports Liverpool City Council mayor Joe Anderson’s (Lab) call for Liverpool to be able to make the most of its thriving tourism industry by issuing its own tourism tax.

“My understanding is that the tax will be ringfenced to events and things that attract visitors, so it will go on creating an environment that secures more visitors,” he said. “The businesses do better, so we then get more taxes.”

Labour lost its majority in the recent council elections in Wirral, despite Momentum being active in fielding candidates there, and the party now leads in a minority administration.

“Like most places across the country, Labour is moving more to the left under [leader Jeremy] Corbyn and that’s the same in Wirral,” said Mr Robinson. “My sense wasn’t that there was a Momentum candidate and a Labour candidate, there were just Labour candidates, and I think they were all viewed the same way by the public.”

Mr Robinson says he’s leaving Wirral because of a desire to do “something very different” to a local government job. “With significant change going on politically, I felt that if I was going to go any time, this was the time to go.”