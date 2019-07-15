Exclusive: Unions proposing 10% pay claim

Two of the major unions representing local government workers are pushing for a 10% pay rise, LGC has learned.

Both Unison and GMB have confirmed to LGC that their representatives on the national joint council, the negotiating body which includes representatives of other unions and employers, recently agreed the bold proposal. It will now form part of talks with Unite union to agree a joint proposal to be put to employers.

Talks between council representatives and the unions are due to begin in the coming months on a new two-year pay deal that would come into effect in April next year.

GMB National secretary Rehana Azam said: “Local government workers have had well over 10% of their pay pinched over the last decade. It’s high time for those real terms pay cuts our members have suffered to be redressed with a fair settlement.”

Unite had not responded to LGC’s enquiry at time of publication.

Council employees in Scotland will receive a 9.5% pay hike up to 2020-21 under deal agreed agreed with unions earlier this year.

The 2% pay offer agreed in 2018 meant most staff, which was those earning an annual salary of £19,430 or more, received a 2% pay rise from April 2018 and a further 2% rise in April this year.

It also included the introduction of a new national pay spine on 1 April 2019 which meant low earners received increases in excess of 2%.

Unison, which has the largest number of members working in local government and has a majority of union seats on the NJC, initially recommended that its members oppose the 2% offer after originally seeking a 5% pay rise, which would have added an extra £559m to the sector’s wage bill if met in full. However, Unison “reluctantly” accepted the 2% deal after it was backed by GMB and Unite.

Unison has also heavily criticised a proposal to impose a £95,000 cap on public sector exit payments.

Echoing concerns raised by the Association of Local Authority Chief Executives and the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers, Unison described the proposal “entirely punitive” in the context of government cuts when “the flexibility required by employers to negotiate redundancies could not be more acute”.

It added in restricting negotiated settlements the cap would limit the opportunity for employers to fairly consider strategic and operational decisions and hinder efforts to restructure organisations.

“Quite apart from the restrictions this will place on negotiated settlements and collective agreements regarding exit payments, by including pension costs of contractual entitlement to early retirement within the cap, these proposals instantly begin to affect employees on much lower salaries and also to affect an employer’s ability to make decisions to reduce staff numbers based on efficiency alone,” Unison added.

The union also said the government “would be leaving itself entirely open to an expensive and lengthy Judicial Review process if it does not commit to putting these proposals on hold pending a full Equality Impact Assessment”.

*This story was updated at 12.06pm to include reference to GMB’s position.