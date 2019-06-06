'Fantastic servant' district chief announces retirement

Geoff Parker, who has been at the Leicestershire council for 15 years and in the top job for nine, said the time was right to leave as the council sets its direction over the next four years following last month’s local election, when the Conservatives retained control.

He added: “Like all local authorities, we have clearly had some challenging times over the years but we have worked hard to overcome them.

”Today, Charnwood is in a financially robust position and delivers excellent services to its customers. I am sure that will continue and wish staff and members all the best.”

Charnwood leader Jonathan Morgan said Mr Parker had played a key role in the council’s success and described him as a “fantastic servant to local government”.

Mr Parker is due to leave at the end of August and Charnwood said the recruitment process will begin shortly.