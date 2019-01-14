Former trainee appointed interim unitary chief

Laura Church has risen through the ranks after joining the council just over 30 years ago and takes on the role following the departure of Trevor Holden, who is the new joint chief executive of South Norfolk Council and Broadland DC.

Ms Church is Luton’s former principle planner, head of regeneration, service director for business and consumer services and, most recently, corporate director for place and infrastructure.

She said: “We have achieved some remarkable regeneration in Luton over recent years and many equally ambitious plans are currently taking shape.

“It’s important to remember that planning, regeneration and all the services we proved as a council are essentially about how we can improve the lives of everyone in Luton.”