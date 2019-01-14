Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

A 'continuous improvement tool' from the ministry for councils. Really?
 Menu 

Former trainee appointed interim unitary chief

14 January, 2019 By

  • Comment

A former trainee assistant planning officer has been appointed interim chief executive of Luton BC.

Laura Church has risen through the ranks after joining the council just over 30 years ago and takes on the role following the departure of Trevor Holden, who is the new joint chief executive of South Norfolk Council and Broadland DC.

Ms Church is Luton’s former principle planner, head of regeneration, service director for business and consumer services and, most recently, corporate director for place and infrastructure.

She said: “We have achieved some remarkable regeneration in Luton over recent years and many equally ambitious plans are currently taking shape.

“It’s important to remember that planning, regeneration and all the services we proved as a council are essentially about how we can improve the lives of everyone in Luton.”

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.