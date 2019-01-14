Your browser is no longer supported

A 'continuous improvement tool' from the ministry for councils. Really?
'Highest calibre' district chief to retire

14 January, 2019 By

Scarborough BC chief executive Jim Dillon has announced his retirement.

Mr Dillon, who took on the role in 2006, is set to depart at the end of June “to explore new challenges”.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with such wonderful people in the best place on the planet,” he said.

Scarborough leader Derek Bastiman (Con) said Mr Dillon’s experience of delivering transformation had “improved the performance of the council and our borough tremendously”.

He added: “Jim has been instrumental on many occasions in influencing the local business community and helping to deliver millions of pounds of inward investment.

“As leader, I could not have wished to work with anyone better than Jim. He is a chief executive of the highest calibre. He is always available to give good, sound advice and his open door policy and ways of working have been welcomed by many councillors, irrespective of political persuasion.”

