Jo Miller to depart for New Zealand role

Doncaster MBC chief executive Jo Miller is to the leave the role to join a council in New Zealand.

Ms Miller, who is immediate past president of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, has confirmed she will join Hutt City Council as chief executive in July.

The council covers the city of Lower Hutt, which is one of four cities that constitute the Wellington metropolitan area and has a population of just over 100,000. It is New Zealand’s seventh largest city.

Ms Miller, who joined Doncaster in 2012, said: ”It goes without saying that I will miss Doncaster, mayor Ros Jones, the leadership team, my council colleagues and partners in Doncaster and beyond. It has been a privilege to lead and serve here.

“Doncaster has achieved much in my seven years here. I am proud of the grit, hard work and selfless service that everyone in the borough demonstrates. That sense of shared endeavour, collaborative leadership and moral purpose with a desire to be the very best we can be for our place and people is very special.”

In 2010 Doncaster was subjected to statutory intervention in which the council was overseen by three commissioners, following “serious failings in the council’s corporate governance”. The intervention ended in 2014, on the condition the council’s children’s services were transferred to a trust.

Ms Jones paid tribute to Ms Miller for helping Doncaster “in its most testing times”.

She said: “Jo is an exceptionally talented chief executive who leads with her head and her heart, driven to do the very best for all of our communities. In Jo’s time at Doncaster she has helped shape us into a council that has high ambition for its residents and our future.”

“Whilst we will miss Jo, I want to thank her for her leadership, drive, vision and sense of humour that has helped us get through the toughest of times and set us on a course, through our joint leadership, to a positive one.”