Karen Grave: Lack of civility has serious workforce implications

Working in public services can be deeply rewarding and the vast majority of us rightly see it as a privilege, but we are seeing an increasingly worrying trend of a lack of civility towards our public servants.

The latest LGC survey across local government chiefs, senior officers and councillors highlights some shocking findings. These are deeply troubling and utterly unacceptable.

“When people are in unsafe environments, our brains are impacted”

From a workforce perspective there are some serious implications. As we see a rise in threatening behaviour, we must act to ensure that this does not become a barrier to people wanting to progress. The sector is already under pressure to recruit – threats of violence will only exacerbate that.

We also must ensure that we act swiftly and consistently to support colleagues who are experiencing such behaviour. All employers have a duty of care to their employees and it is critical that we fulfil that.

It goes without saying that every public service employer should have clearly defined policies which set out to the public what behaviours will not be tolerated. In this, it is critical that we are compassionate too – it is important to recognise that some people behave badly, not because they are bad but because they are ill. Whatever the cause, local authority leadership must also have the motivation and capacity to take action against offenders. Our policies must also.

These policies will need to address a number of factors. Not only should they clearly set out the threshold for unacceptable behaviour and the consequences of those for people abusing our employees; but they should also set out what support is available to impacted employees.

Standard employee assistance programmes should include the need to offer support for people being threatened. However, this alone is unlikely to be sufficient. A focus on digital wellbeing is becoming increasingly important for the Public Services People Managers Association. All of us can be exposed to cyber bullying. We must align ICT policies with an understanding of the impact on individuals of cyber bullying. We will also need to think about additional education and other support too.

Another focus for PPMA is neuroscience and how it impacts leadership, employee engagement, wellbeing and productivity. We know from research that when people are in unsafe environments, our brains are impacted – we are very familiar with ‘fight or flight’, but experts such as Maria Paviour (a specialist in neuroscience and occupational psychologist) also note that our brains ‘freeze’ when we are in unsafe situations.

Taking a neuroscientific approach to wellbeing can also elicit significant and sustainable benefits. Giving our employees the tools to help change how we feel and think will positively impact our resilience. If we don’t take a holistic and sustained approach, we will see only poor consequences in terms of wellbeing, but ultimately service delivery for our citizens.