Leading Rotherham figures receive new year's honours

Former Rotherham MBC commissioner Mary Ney has been made a dame in the new year’s honours list.

Ms Ney, who is a former chief executive of Greenwich LBC, has been recognised for services to local government.

She was appointed a commissioner in Rotherham in 2015 after the child sexual exploitation in the town was uncovered in 2014 and was withdrawn when the government decided to return full decision-making powers to the council in September last year.

Rotherham’s former director of children’s services Ian Thomas, who led improvements which resulted in the council’s children’s social care services achieving a ‘good’ Ofsted rating in January last year for the first time since the scandal, has been awarded a CBE for services to local government and children’s services.

Mr Thomas was recently appointed chief executive of Kingston-upon-Thames LBC after seven months as chief executive of Lewisham LBC.

Former Trafford MBC leader Sean Anstee (Con) and Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes (Lab) have also received CBEs for services to local government.

Keith Ireland has received an OBE for services to local government in the West Midlands while serving as managing director of Wolverhampton City Council. He left Wolverhampton to Join Lincolnshire CC as chief executive but left after six months in November last year.

Janice Spencer, who has recently taken on the role of acting director of children’s social care at Lincolnshire after serving as assistant director since 2012 has received an OBE for services to children’s social care in Lincolnshire.

Debbie Barnes, who is currently Lincolnshire’s head of paid service and former director of children’s services, said Ms Spencer’s OBE is “fully deserved”.

Ms Barnes added: “She has been a hugely important part of the management team in children’s services over many years, helping to deliver the improvements and innovation that now see us rated by Ofsted as a top authority for supporting children, young people and their families.

“Janice’s leadership and commitment in vital areas of safeguarding and wellbeing for vulnerable children and young people means we are now considered a leader nationally in this area, so much so that we have been chosen to lead on developing and improving social work practice in this area. I am immensely proud of this achievement and congratulate Janice on her award.”

Other local government figures to receive OBEs include Shahed Tariq, deputy director of children and families at Leeds City Council, for services to children’s services in Leeds; Ivan Ould (Con), cabinet member for children and young people at Leicestershire CC, for services to local government; Rory Love (Con), a councillor at Kent CC and chair of the Conservative Councillors’ Association, for public and political service.

The following local government figures received MBEs: