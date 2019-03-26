Your browser is no longer supported

London borough announces new chief

26 March, 2019 By

  • Comment

A London borough director has been recommended as the new chief executive of Bexley LBC.

The appointment of Jackie Bolton, who was strategic director of corporate services at Lambeth LBC until December last year, is to be considered by full council on 17 April.

Ms Bolton will replace Paul Moore, who has been acting as interim chief executive following the departure of Gill Steward in August last year.

Ms Bolton said she was “delighted and proud” to be recommended for the role.

“Bexley has strong ambition for its residents and clear plans to improve their lives by delivering good places to live, better transport and excellent opportunities for education and employment,” she added.

Bexley leader Teresa O’Neill (Con) said: “Jackie is joining the council at a challenging and exciting time.

“We will all be working together to continue to deliver our wide-ranging programme of investment to improve the borough, and to find new and better ways to do things to ensure we get maximum value from the money we spend.”

