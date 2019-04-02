London borough chief announces retirement

The chief executive of Islington LBC has announced she will be retiring “in the coming weeks”.

In a statement released this morning Lesley Seary said she was standing down after eight years as the council needed someone who could “commit totally” to at least another five years with the council.

Ms Seary, who has worked in local government for more than 30 years, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such a passionate and committed team across Islington and I am really proud of what we have achieved.

“The council is at a pivotal stage, with ambitious plans for the future and while I am really excited about what the future holds for Islington, part of being a leader is knowing when to step aside and for me that time is now.”

The process of recruiting a new chief executive will begin shortly.

During her time at Islington Ms Seary was heavily involved in setting up the Islington Employment Commission which has helped more than 5,500 people into work and she was one of the first people on the scene after the attack on Finsbury Park mosque in 2017.

Council leader Richard Watts (Lab) said: “From the pioneering Fairness Commission, through to the development of our current ambitious transformation programmes, Lesley has made a huge contribution to the council in her time here.

“As was the case when she was one of the first people on the scene after the Finsbury Park terrorist attack, Lesley is known for her calm and compassionate leadership.

“I have always been grateful for her support and her relentless drive as we work towards a fairer Islington. I am sure everyone will join me in wishing her all the best for the future.”