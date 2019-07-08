London borough completes top team following restructuring

Lambeth LBC has announced a raft of permanent appointments following the restructuring of its senior management team.

Four strategic director roles have been filled and two new directors appointed in bid to boost sustained economic growth and improve opportunities for all residents, while the restructuring is expected to deliver £1m in savings.

Andrew Eyres, who is currently the accountable officer of both Lambeth and Croydon clinical commissioning groups, will leave the NHS to take on the role of strategic director, integrated health and adult care. He will lead on the ‘Lambeth Together’ programme of health and social care integration.

Sara Waller and Eleanor Purser will share the role of strategic director, sustainable growth and opportunity.

Ms Waller is a specialist in property and infrastructure projects and has acted as strategic advisor to several councils. She was head of regeneration for the south of Southwark LBC between 2011 and 2013.

Ms Purser joins Lambeth from Notting Hill Genesis housing association, where she was a regeneration director. She was previously executive head of economic development, planning and sustainability at Sutton LBC.

Bayo Dosunmu will take on the role of strategic director, resident services and joins Lambeth from Homes England, where he is an executive director for development.

Former partner of the strategy group at KPMG Fiona McDermott has been appointed strategic director, finance and investment.

Paul Bates has been appointed Lambeth’s director of strategy and communications, having previously been director of external affairs at Notting Hill Genesis. He has also held senior communications roles at Barking & Dagenham LBC and Luton BC.

Lambeth chief executive Andrew Travers said the new leadership team puts Lambeth “on the right footing” to meet challenges including Brexit, the impact of further reductions in council budgets and rising demand for services.

He added: “That said, we are not merely shaping the council to respond to the actions of others, but also to chart a dynamic and sustainable course of our own to make Lambeth a great place to be.”

Lambeth leader Jack Hopkins (Lab) said the council’s aims are ambitious at a time of “unprecedented challenges”.

“Despite this, we are determined to make Lambeth a better and more inclusive place to live, work, learn and do business,” he added.