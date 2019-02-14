London borough reveals preferred chief

Helen Bailey is set to become the new chief executive of Sutton LBC.

Ms Bailey, who was formerly chief executive of Islington LBC and interim chief executive of North Somerset Council, has been chosen as the preferred candidate, subject to full council approval. She replaces Mary Morrisey, who took on the role on an interim basis following the departure of Niall Bolger to become chief of Hounslow LBC late last year.

Ms Bailey, who was also chief executive of consultant firm Impower, said she was “delighted and honoured” to be offered the opportunity.

She added: “Over the years I have observed and admired the achievements of Sutton, and it is a particular privilege to take up the reins when the borough is on the brink of some exciting developments.

“I continue to be impressed by everyone I have met and by the dedication of colleagues, councillors and partners. I am very much looking forward to getting to know the whole borough better.”

In an interview with LGC last year Ms Bailey, who has also worked at the Treasury, said she would “always keep on coming back” to local government because “you know when you are making a difference”.

Council leader Ruth Dombey (Lib Dem) said: “Helen’s application shone through a very strong field of candidates.

“Helen’s experience, breadth of knowledge and insight into the public sector will serve Sutton well over the coming years.”

Ms Morrisey will return to her role as the strategic director of environment, housing and regeneration.