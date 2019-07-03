Louise Casey: 'Don’t tolerate incivility but do understand it'

‘Something is going on out there’. ‘People across Britain are angry’. ‘It’s not just about Brexit’. ‘This never used to be normal’. There has been a palpable sense in the past few years as I have travelled around the country of social tension, a breakdown in civility and trust, a rising tide of online and offline abuse, and actually an acute sense of danger in the way people have started to interact with each other.

But it has been harder to put a finger on what exactly that ‘something going on out there’ is. These shocking new statistics from LGC’s Civility of Politics survey show that it is public sector workers that are bearing a brunt of abuse, threats and actual violence. There is no excuse for such behaviour and criminals must be punished. But if, as seems likely, things are getting worse, we need to understand why and work out what we can do about it.

“We should never have allowed people to reach this point of hopelessness”

My sense is that people are angry as the gap between the rich and poor feels too wide, and angry that no one appears to listen to them or give them any hope. They also feel like this is an active choice by those in power. When I spoke to homeless people on the streets of Manchester, they corrected me when I used the expression ‘left behind’ and said it was ‘more like kept behind’.

Austerity may have started in 2010 but is being felt most strongly now. People hear about an industrial strategy but see British Steel and big car plants closing. Theresa May talked of ‘burning injustices’ when she went into Downing Street but she leaves Number 10 with few, if any, of those fires put out. No wonder people feel let down, ignored and unled, or that those who feel ignored are more susceptible to groups that exploit divisions and incite hate.

But it’s not just an ‘us’ and ‘them’ issue either. The ‘system’ still feels too bureaucratic, cruel and uncaring despite the best intentions of the people within it. And uncivil discourse is not just a trait of the masses but has massively infected public and political leadership too.

The worst of social media - the inflammatory, intimidatory and cruel language that people seemed to think was one step removed from reality and consequence - seems to have seeped in to public spaces too. In the past it seemed you could passionately disagree with a policy or plan without attacking the person or the motives behind it. But not anymore. So civility needs to start at the top.

The criminalising of uncivil behavior has difficulties. There are good efforts to try to establish a clear legal framework on speech, yet a level of confusion over what is acceptable remains. Throwing eggs (or milkshakes) at public figures used to be satirical. Not now. Now people feel scared.

It is devastating to public life when threats, intimidation and shouting become the only way people feel heard. We should never have allowed people in Britain to reach this point of hopelessness. We mourned the tragic loss of Jo Cox in 2016 and said that it could never happen again. But perhaps we hoped for that to be true more than we actually willed things to change. We need to start willing that change now.

So we need tougher enforcement action against violence, abuse and intimidation (and support for those taking that action), a bolder insistence on social norms and our common values regardless of criminality, as well as a renewed social and economic agenda to tackle some of the underlying causes of all this. Don’t tolerate this incivility but do understand it. And understand that uniting against it is the only solution we have.