Met chief announces departure

Wirral MBC chief executive Eric Robinson is to leave the council to join the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Mr Robinson, who has been Wirral chief executive since 2015, will take up the new role as chief executive of the service in late summer.

The service is a non-departmental body of the Home Office and carries out the functions previously delivered by the Criminal Records Bureau and the Independent Safeguarding Authority.

In a statement today, Mr Robinson said he is passionate about making people safer, having previously been a social worker and a director of both children’s and adult services.

He added he was “very sad” to be leaving Wirral and proud of making savings without closing services and making compulsory redundancies.

Mr Robinson said: “At the same time, we’ve improved performance, and developed great and productive partnerships – both locally and across the Liverpool City Region.

“We have also delivered a major transformation agenda, integrating our adult social care with the NHS, our community safety services with the police and we have set up new and exciting regeneration opportunities, most notably through Wirral Growth Company.

“I truly believe Wirral, and Wirral Council, is in a better place now than it was four years ago.”

Mr Robinson was previously deputy chief executive at Staffordshire CC before joining Wirral.