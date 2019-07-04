Met chief resigns following political turbulence

Sandwell MBC chief executive Jan Britton has resigned with immediate effect after thirteen years at the council and almost nine as chief executive.

His decision follows a period of political turbulence at the West Midlands council following the former leader Steve Eling’s suspension from the Labour party in February and subsequent resignation as Labour leader. Labour, which held onto all 72 seats at May’s local elections, has had two subsequent leaders.

The Express & Star reports that Cllr Eling had led the council since 2016.

A council spokesperson said Mr Britton’s responsibilities would be taken on by deputy chief David Stevens and confirmed Mr Britton would not be receiving a compensation package.

In a statement Mr Britton said: “It is time for me to move on and look for a new challenge. I wish Sandwell Council every success in the future, building in what we have achieved so far and I would like to thank the many employees I have worked with over the years.”

Local MP John Spellar paid tribute to Mr Britton saying: “Jan played a significant role in Sandwell’s excellent record in delivering services to the public, for which it has received national recognition.”