Miller's Doncaster replacement revealed

Doncaster MBC councillors are set to appoint the borough’s director of people as acting chief executive for a period of up to 12 months.

Damian Allen, who was appointed following an internal recruitment process, will replace Jo Miller who leaves in June to become chief executive of Hutt City Council in New Zealand.

Councillors are to be asked to approve the appointment at an extraordinary meeting of full council on 6 June. Papers for the meeting said the council did not believe it had time to make a permanent appointment in the period since Ms Miller announced her departure in February.

The report said: “In view of the council’s significant transformational agenda specifically around its ambitious people and place model, and the timescale to recruit, it was deemed appropriate to seek an interim appointment.

“This will be for a period of up to 12 months to allow for a full recruitment process to take place.”

Ms Miller, who is also past president of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers, has been chief executive at Doncaster for seven years. She is seen as a driving force behind the turnaround of the council which had serious governance problems prior to her arrival in 2012.

Mr Allen, whose current responsibilities include adult social care and children’s services, joined Doncaster in 2015.

Prior to that he has held senior interim roles at the States of Jersey, Staffordshire CC and the Children’s Society. He was executive director of children and family services at Knowsley MBC from 2005 to 2012.