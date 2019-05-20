New district chief promises 'exciting vision'

Mr Greene is currently assistant director for neighbourhood and customer services at Redcar & Cleveland BC and will join Scarborough in August.

Scarborough’s chief executive Jim Dillon is retiring from the role at the end of June.

The council said Mr Greene, whose appointed was approved by full council on 13 May, has experience delivering high quality services covering waste and recycling, community engagement and safety, regeneration and transport and highways, as well as a track record of leading the delivery of large projects.

Mr Green said: “I am absolutely delighted to be recommended as the next chief executive of Scarborough BC. It is a fabulous area with a great reputation and some exciting developments planned for the borough. I am looking to build on this by working in partnership with our communities to deliver the exciting vision for the area.”