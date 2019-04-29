New met chief announced

A new chief exec has been appointed at Sefton MBC to take over from Margaret Carney.

Dwayne Johnson has been Sefton’s director of social care and health since March 2014 and prior to that was joint director of communities and joint director of adult social services, libraries and leisure for Sefton and Halton MBC.

Sefton MBC’s current chief executive Margaret Carney is to retire on 31 May after 10 years in post and more than 40 years in local government.

Sefton was earlier this year praised by an LGA peer review for demonstrating ambition and for a strong track record of partnership working and place leadership.

Mr Johnston said: ”Having worked [in Sefton] for the last five years, I can see how much Sefton has to offer in supporting existing and attracting new businesses into our area, how engaged our communities are in what we are trying to deliver, and we have such a talented workforce to match.”

He sits on the Association Directors Adult Social Services and has been the forefront of influencing many legislation changes around improving older people’s services and safeguarding and protecting adults. Mr Johnston is also vice chair of Directors Children Services in the North West. Mr Johnston is also a strong advocate for the role of foster carers having seen the benefits himself because of his mother, who herself was fostered as a child.