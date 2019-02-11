New Solace head of policy announced

The former chief executive of think tank Localis has been appointed head of policy at the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers.

Alex Thomson is due to join Solace on 25 February and will replace Piali Das Gupta, who is leaving on 8 March.

Mr Thomson has also held policy roles at the Local Government Association and across government.

He said he is delighted to be joining Solace and praised Ms Das Gupta’s contribution.

“Never has there been a greater need for the voice of local public services expertise in the development and implementation of national policy,” Mr Thomson added. “I am therefore delighted to be joining Solace at this crucial time and to be taking over from Piali who has done such a fantastic job.”

Solace managing director Graeme McDonald also praised Ms Das Gupta’s for “ensuring that the knowledge and experience of Solace members impacts positively on national thinking”.

He added: “She has done a fantastic job which Alex will be well placed to build upon.

“He arrives at a turning point for the sector and brings a breadth of skills and experience to Solace that will ensure the voice of local government professionals further resonates.”