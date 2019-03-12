Newham permanent chief revealed

Althea Loderick is set to be appointed as the new permanent chief executive of Newham LBC.

The council’s chief officer appointment sub-committee, chaired by Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz, agreed to recommend Ms Loderick for the role on Friday and her appointment will now be considered by full council on 18 March.

If agreed, Ms Loderick will replace Katherine Kerswell, who has been interim chief executive since August last year.

Ms Loderick has been Brent LBC’s strategic director of resources since June 2016, having previously served as chief operating officer at Waltham Forest LBC. She was also a service director at the National Policing Improvement Agency and has worked at Enfield and Hammersmith & Fulham LBCs.

Ms Fiaz said she is looking forward to working with Ms Loderick “to accelerate the pace of resetting the goals and priorities of an organisation that puts people at the heart of everything it does”.

She added: “Althea is excited by our desire to repurpose Newham and will bring with her particular strengths in personal leadership, transformation and culture change.

“She also shares the commitment of this new administration in advancing resident involvement in decision-making and helping us drive Newham forward as a beacon of participatory democracy.”

Ms Fiaz described Ms Kerswell, who extended her contract with Newham by six months in December last year, as a “tremendous force” and said her “wise counsel” was appreciated.

Newham last month established a commission to review its financial controls after Ms Fiaz hit out at a “culture of system weakness” at the council under the previous administration led by Sir Robin Wales.

The commission will examine evidence of financial malpractice within Newham’s repairs and maintenance service

Ms Fiaz also said there would be further inquiries by Newham’s audit board and scrutiny committee into the councils “flawed” £40m investment in the London Stadium, which is now occupied by West Ham United football club.