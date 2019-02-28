Northants commissioner to take on Cipfa role

The finance commissioner at Northamptonshire CC has been appointed associate director of local government at the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy.

Brian Roberts will continue his role at Northamptonshire and replaces Mike O’Donnell, who is to join the London Collective Investment Vehicle as chief executive on Monday.

Mr Roberts, a past president of Cipfa, the Society of County Treasurers and the Association of Local Government Treasurers, has held finance roles at Hampshire CC and Richmond upon Thames RBC, and has served as the Local Government Association’s core finance officer. His last job was as chief finance officer at Leicestershire CC.

He said rising demand for services and the strain on council finances mean it is now a “pivotal time” for local government “in a public sector landscape which is rapidly changing”.

“The key priorities for me are the financial sustainability of local authorities, the future of local government finance, and addressing sound prudential borrowing by local authorities,” Mr Roberts added.

“I am very much looking forward to kick starting my work at Cipfa by discussing and reviewing these challenges with my colleagues and ensuring strong relationships between Cipfa and the sector.”

Cipfa chief executive Rob Whiteman said Mr Roberts’s “vast experience and technical knowledge will be an invaluable asset”.

He added: “Speaking to government with a neutral and professional perspective on distribution and technical issues at a time when the sector needs more resources continues to be an important role of leadership for Cipfa, and equally Brian’s highly respected career will provide chief finance officers with much welcome individual and collective advice, not least on resilience challenges.”