Nurturing the next generation

The challenges faced by local government have changed dramatically over the past decade. Austerity, political instability and regulatory reforms have, some local government leaders say, made councils less attractive places to work. But what are councils doing to prevent top jobs becoming vacant in the future?

Speaking to LGC earlier this year Nottinghamshire CC chief executive Anthony May said there were “massive recruitment and retention problems” in local government and particularly in counties and rural areas.

“We’re trying to look at ways of succession planning. Because the sector’s changed such a lot we have got to change our leadership models to adapt to that… There is no doubt it’s a very different environment now to when I became a leader.”

Harrow LBC chief executive Sean Harriss also sounded alarm bells in an LGC interview in May. He said the role of chief executive and other senior leaders had become increasingly complex and precarious, requiring more support and training for those aiming for leadership roles. “The things that can go wrong, the challenges around resources, the di­fficulty of managing complex relationships with politicians has just become harder and people see it doesn’t always work out well,” he said. “There’s a lot of scrutiny and some people probably quite rationally assess whether that is a choice they want to make.”

Public Services People Managers (PPMA) Association president Karen Grave echoes his assessment. She says the dilemma is more acute within local government compared to other parts of public service as a result of poorer salary structures. This is combined with diminishing numbers of leadership roles available as councils save money by combining or removing chief officer roles. The supply of applicants is also falling as councils cut learning and development (L&D) budgets. In 2015, a Chartered Institute of Professional Development survey of more than 500 learning and development specialists found that among public sector respondees, 54% said their L&D budget had decreased in the past 12 months, compared to just 7% who said it had increased. The situation is unlikely to have improved since.

“Every organisation needs to protect its L&D budget irrespective of whatever circumstances they find themselves in,” advises Ms Grave. She says this needs to include investment in senior leadership development. “Leaders must always be self-developing so they can develop others around them as well,” she says.

A study of more than 500 local government employees conducted by the New Local Government Network in 2016 found the top reason given for working in public service was its ethos (42%). Association of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers honorary secretary Ian Miller says this is still the case, despite chief executive roles having turned into one which is now a “relentless focus on how to keep changing your organisation to make the books balance”.

He says local authorities should make more of the opportunities the new climate has created. “It’s sparked a lot of innovation,” says Mr Miller. “There are things we’ve done that 15 to 20 years ago we’d have never considered.”

Mr Miller advises councils take part in the Local Government Association’s National Graduate Development Programme to attract younger people into the profession, while also implementing careful succession planning. But he also warns against factors beyond local authority’s control, such as government changes to taxation on pensions, and plans to introduce a £95,000 cap on exit payments, which may put off future applicants. “I’ve already seen at least one case where someone has jumped now because they can see what’s coming, potentially, and don’t want to get caught by the cap,” says Miller. “Individuals need to know what they get and perceive that to be fair arrangements.”

Richard Watts (Lab) leader of Islington LBC and chair of the LGA’s resources board believes councils need to put in place more mentoring and coaching programmes, as well as flexible working arrangements, to encourage young talent into the sector. He suggests the government’s National Retraining Scheme as one route to garnering more employees. But he warns this will be challenging without funding. “As part of its upcoming spending review the government needs to ensure that councils are adequately resourced to continue to attract the best staff local government has to offer,” he says.

But not all leaders believe in the looming crisis of management. Wokingham BC chief executive and Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers deputy spokesperson on leadership Susan Parsonage says there is no shortage of candidates to top posts. Solace offers different development programmes for middle and senior managers, and chief executives, for which she says demand is high. “We’re getting the younger talent coming through,” says Ms Parsonage. But she emphasises the need for councils to ensure they attain the right skills. “Peer support is a great way to gain experience and learn from your colleagues, whether that’s in a regional or professional context,” she says. “It’s finding different ways to gain support and knowledge and expertise.”

She recommends an assessment tool designed jointly by Solace, LGA, PPMA and the University of Birmingham to help local authorities see where they are on a spectrum of operating as a 21st Century organisation. “Lots of local authorities are already doing that – they might be refreshing their values or their purpose, or looking at the skills required,” says Ms Parsonage. “Local government at the moment is a world of constant change and ambiguity,” she adds. “It’s an opportunity to be bold.”