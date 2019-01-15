Pearson's successor at Notts revealed

David Pearson’s replacement as corporate director of adult social care at Nottinghamshire CC has been announced.
Melanie Brooks, who is currently assistant director for adult social care at Birmingham City Council and has worked in health and social care for 25 years, has been chosen as the successor to Mr Pearson, who retires this month after 36 years at the council.
In a statement, Nottinghamshire said Ms Brooks places importance on “championing the voice of the people who need social care” and has managed social care services with a particular focus on supporting greater independence.
She said: “My priorities will be to increase support given to people at home, make sure everyone has a healthier life, work to keep people safe including close working with children services and with the NHS work to make the best use of our resources in local areas.”
Chair of Nottinghamshire’s adult social care and public health committee Stuart Wallace (Con) said: “This is a key role, one which has developed over time to address new pressures and challenges, and encompass new partnerships and approaches to delivering adult social care.”
Mr Pearson was a central figure in the development of the integrated care system across Nottinghamshire and was president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services in 2014-15.
