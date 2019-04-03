People moves: Homes England adds to top team

seary lesley for web Lesley Seary

Homes England has made two appointments to its senior leadership team. Lynda McMullan is joining the agency as chief finance officer from the Metropolitan Police, where she has been director of commercial and finance since 2014. Amy Casterton has been confirmed as the permanent chief of staff having served in the role on an interim basis since October 2017. She will continue to head up Homes England’s cross-cutting executive office, which supports the agency to make the right connections and interventions in all areas of the housing market.

The chief executive of Islington LBC has announced she will be retiring. In a statement released earlier this month, Lesley Seary said she would be leaving the council “in the coming weeks”. She added she was standing down after eight years as Islington needed someone who could “commit totally” to at least another five years with the council. Ms Seary, who has worked in local government for more than 30 years, said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such a passionate and committed team across Islington and I am really proud of what we have achieved.”

A London borough director has been recommended as the new chief executive of Bexley LBC. The appointment of Jackie Belton, who was strategic director of corporate services at Lambeth LBC until December last year, is to be considered by full council on 17 April. Ms Belton will replace Paul Moore, who has been acting as interim chief executive following the departure of Gill Steward in August last year. Ms Belton said she was “delighted and proud” to be recommended for the role.

Sarah Norman has been appointed chief executive of Barnsley MBC (needs check on 4 April). Ms Norman, who is currently chief executive at Dudley MBC, will succeed Diana Terris, who is retiring after joining Barnsley in 2012. The appointment will be approved by full council on 4 April. Ms Norman said: “It will be a privilege to build on the great work done by my predecessor Diana Terris. I’m very excited by all the regeneration happening in Barnsley and the opportunity to connect cranes with communities to make sure that local people really benefit.”

Althea Loderick is the new permanent chief executive of Newham LBC. Ms Loderick replaces Katherine Kerswell, who has been interim chief executive since August last year. Ms Loderick has been Brent LBC’s strategic director of resources since June 2016, having previously served as chief operating officer at Waltham Forest LBC. She was also a service director at the National Policing Improvement Agency and has worked at Enfield and Hammersmith & Fulham LBCs. Newham mayor Rohksana Fiaz said she is looking forward to working with Ms Loderick “to accelerate the pace of resetting the goals and priorities of an organisation that puts people at the heart of everything it does”. Newham has also appointed Conrad Hall as corporate director of resources. Mr Hall, who will undertake the role of section 151 officer, is currently chief finance officer at Brent LBC.

A senior Treasury official has been appointed as the new general director for local government at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government. Catherine Frances, who has been director for public services at the Treasury since 2014, succeeds Jo Farrar after she became chief executive of HM Prisons and Probation Service. Ms Frances was number 24 in the 2018 LGC 100 which lists those whose work has most influence on local government.

Rushcliffe BC’s chief executive Allen Graham is to stand down after nearly 13 years in the role. Mr Graham said he felt it is the “appropriate time” to leave the council so a new executive leadership team can be established “from a position of strength”. He is due to depart on June 30. Rushcliffe’s deputy chief executive Kath Marriott will be appointed interim chief executive when Mr Graham leaves, the council said.

Cambridgeshire CC and Peterborough City Council have appointed a joint executive director of place and economy, completing the two councils’ joint leadership team under chief executive Gillian Beasley. Steve Cox will join from Thurrock Council where he is currently corporate director of place. Mr Cox is a member of the Royal Town Planning Institute and previous appointments include director of growth for Barking & Dagenham LBC and a range of executive director roles at the former East of England Development Agency. Mr Cox, who has been at Thurrock for more than seven years, said: “I am delighted to have been given this tremendous opportunity to work with two ambitious local authorities on an unrivalled agenda for growth.”

Mark Douglas has been appointed Bradford City MDC’s strategic director of children’s services. Mr Douglas will in May replace Gladys Rhodes White, who has been interim strategic director since November 2018. He is currently the director of children’s social care at Doncaster Children’s Services Trust. Mr Douglas was previously assistant children’s director at Northumberland CC.