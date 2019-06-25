People moves: Met interim confirmed as management review looms

paul satoor Paul Satoor

Paul Satoor has become Wirral MBC’s interim chief executive for an initial 12 months. He is the council’s corporate director for business management and will take up post next month when incumbent Eric Robinson leaves to join the Disclosure & Barring Service. Wirral’s director of governance and assurance, Philip McCourt, apologised to the council’s employment and appointments committee after Mr Robinson informed staff before members had met to decide on Mr Satoor’s appointment. Mr Satoor is set to assess the Wirral’s senior management structure, with a report due in the Autumn. Before joining Wirral in 2017 Mr Satoor was deputy chief executive of the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency.

mike woodhead Mike Woodhead

Mike Woodhead has been appointed as joint chief finance officer for Bury MBC and Bury Clinical Commissioning Group. He was chief finance officer at the CCG before taking up this joint role. Geoff Little, council chief executive and CCG accountable officer, said: “Mike brings a significant amount of experience and expertise to this joint role, one of very few of its type in the country so far. He will provide a single point of financial leadership for the delivery of balanced budgets for both the council and the CCG, contributing to the financial integrity of both organisations through an effective and responsive financial management service”.

ian curryer Ian Curryer

Nottingham City Council chief executive Ian Curryer has been appointed to a leadership post at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire integrated care system (ICS). Mr Curryer will be the executive lead for Nottingham’s integrated care provider (ICP), which is part of the ICS. In December, Nottingham announced it would suspend membership of the ICS for six months, citing, among other issues, “lack of democratic oversight”. This spring, the council agreed to rejoin after a number of changes were agreed, including the establishment of an ICP matching the city’s patch.

tracey aldworth Tracey Aldworth

Milton Keynes Council has named Tracey Aldworth as its new deputy chief executive. She will join in September from Aylesbury Vale DC, where she is corporate director. Ms Aldworth will support council directors across services including planning, environment and property, finance and resources, and law and governance.

ana popovici Ana Popovici

Hillingdon LBC’s director of children’s services Ana Popovici will leave the council to take on the same role at Wansdworth LBC. Ms Popovici will replace John Johnson who is retiring. Hillingdon’s children’s services were rated ‘good’ by Ofsted last year, while Wandsworth received a ‘requires improvement’ at its last full inspection.

geoff parker 2 Geoff Parker

Charnwood BC’s chief executive has announced his retirement. Geoff Parker, who has been at the Leicestershire council for 15 years and in the top job for nine, said the time was right to leave as the council sets its direction over the next four years following last month’s local election, when the Conservatives retained control.

sarah hayward Sarah Haywood

Croydon LBC has appointed Sarah Hayward as the director of its new Violence Reduction Network.This will pursue a holistic approach to violence reduction, treating it as a public health issue by focusing on tackling the root causes. Ms Hayward was formerly a councillor at Camden LBC and has worked in local and national government roles. Leader Tony Newman (Lab) said: “Tackling crime and the fear of crime is a key priority for this borough and I’m delighted to welcome someone of Sarah’s calibre to work for Croydon in this crucial role.”

Louise Round, chief executive of Tandridge DC, has been appointed chair of the District Councils’ Network’s chief executives’ group, of which she was formerly vice-chair. She replaces Paul Shevlin, of Craven DC. The new vice-chair is Bill Cullen from Hinckley & Bosworth BC.