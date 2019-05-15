People moves: Unitary chief announces retirement

ayre ashley for web Ashley Ayre

Bath & North East Somerset Council chief executive Ashley Ayre is to retire later this year after 13 years at the council, including three in the top job. Mr Ayre joined the council in 2006 as director responsible for social care and children’s services and went on to become chief executive in September 2016. Mr Ayre, who has previously worked for Surrey and Kent CCs and London Councils, is expected to retire in September. In a message to staff, Mr Ayre described his time with Bath & North East Somerset council as “the most fulfilling and rewarding part of my career”.

kevin okeefe Kevin O’Keefe

Kevin O’Keefe will take over from Sarah Norman as chief executive of Dudley MBC. Mr O’Keefe is currently the director of governance at Wolverhampton City Council. He joined Wolverhampton in 2014 as interim director of law, and has been in his current position since December of that year. He previously worked at Herefordshire CC for 12 years as director of shared legal services. He said: ”Dudley borough has so much to offer, with multi-million pound regeneration plans and a clear vision to forge a future for all. Together with the authority’s dedicated workforce, I am confident I can help lead the council positively over the coming years.” Ms Norman was appointed Barnsley MBC chief executive last month

johnson dwayne Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has been appointed at Sefton MBC to take over from Margaret Carney. Mr Johnson has been Sefton’s director of social care and health since March 2014 and prior to that was joint director of communities and joint director of adult social services, libraries and leisure for Sefton and Halton MBCs. Ms Carney is to retire on 31 May after 10 years in post and more than 40 years in local government. Sefton was earlier this year praised by an LGA peer review for demonstrating ambition and for a strong track record of partnership working and place leadership.

Robin porter three by two Robin Porter

Robin Porter has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Luton BC. Mr Porter is currently Luton’s deputy chief executive and will take over from Laura Church, who has been interim chief executive since the departure of Trevor Holden in January. The appointment was confirmed as a meeting of full council earlier this month and he started in the role on 6 May. Mr Porter joined Luton in 2007 and has been corporate director for commercial and transformation services and chief operations officer for London Luton Airport.

john pearce John Pearce

Durham CC has appointed the lead for sector-led improvement in the region as its new director of children. John Pearce, who is currently director of children, adults and health at South Tyneside MBC, will join Durham later this year and will replace Margaret Whellans, who is retiring. Mr Pearce is vice chair of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services in the north east, as well as lead director for sector-led improvement. He joined South Tyneside in 2016, where he led a programme of service improvement, and was previously director of children, adults and wellbeing at Trafford MBC.

Scott crudgington Scott Crudgington

Former Stevenage BC chief executive Scott Crudgington has joined Hertfordshire CC as director of resources. Mr Crudgington became chief executive at Stevenage in 2015 after nearly ten years as strategic director at the council. He also previously worked at Redbridge LBC.

Cheshire East Council’s chief operating officer Peter Bates has resigned. Mr Bates was suspended in December 2017 following the removal of his section 151 officer duties in May that year. Several police probes related to Cheshire East, including the alleged manipulation of air quality data and land purchases, are ongoing.

Charlotte Eisenhart has joined the National Association of Local Councils as its first head of member services. Ms Eisenhart has been head of engagement at the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts since November 2016, and joins NALC’s leadership team as part of a wider staffing restructure aimed at delivering the membership body’s new strategic vision for parish and town councils. She was previously NALC’s improvement manager for three years before joining RSA and has also held roles at the Local Government Association and New Statesman.