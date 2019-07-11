People moves:

miller jo new for web

Damian Allen will replace Jo Miller as Doncaster MBC chief executive on an interim basis. Councillors last week approved the appointment of the borough’s director of people as acting chief executive for a period of up to 12 months. A report for the meeting said: “In view of the council’s significant transformational agenda… and the timescale to recruit, it was deemed appropriate to seek an interim appointment. This will be for a period of up to 12 months to allow for a full recruitment process to take place.” Ms Miller leaves Doncaster this month to become chief executive of Hutt City Council in New Zealand. Mr Allen, whose current responsibilities include adult social care and children’s services, joined Doncaster in 2015.

Wirral MBC chief executive Eric Robinson is to leave the council to join the Disclosure and Barring Service. Mr Robinson, who has been Wirral chief executive since 2015, will take up the new role as chief executive of the service in late summer. The service is a non-departmental body of the Home Office and carries out the functions previously delivered by the Criminal Records Bureau and the Independent Safeguarding Authority.

Pete Moore is to retire in July as executive director of finance and public protection at Lincolnshire CC after 31 years of service. He was previously at Trafford MBC and Elmbridge BC and served as the president of the Society of County Treasurers in 2016-17. He will continue in his role as chair of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy’s pensions panel. Mr Moore is succeeded at Lincolnshire by executive director of resources Andrew Crookham, who was previously at Bradford City Council and City of York Council.

Michael Greene has been appointed chief executive of Scarborough BC. Mr Greene is currently assistant director for neighbourhood and customer services at Redcar & Cleveland BC and will join Scarborough in August. Scarborough’s chief executive Jim Dillon is retiring from the role at the end of June. The council said Mr Greene has experience delivering high quality services covering waste and recycling, community engagement and safety, regeneration and transport and highways, as well as a track record of leading the delivery of large projects.

Essex CC’s executive director for corporate development has left his post as the council looks to “streamline” its corporate centre due to financial challenges. The role held by Jason Kitkat, who joined Essex two years ago and is said to have “built significant new digital capabilities”, will now be deleted. Mr Kitkat was previously the Green party leader of Brighton & Hove City Council in a minority administration.

Southwark LBC has appointed Caroline Bruce as its new strategic director of environment and leisure. Mrs Bruce, who will join Southwark on 1 July, is currently interim director of neighbourhoods at Havering LBC. She started her career as a payroll clerk at Kent CC and later became the county’s director of Highways. Since leaving Kent she has held a number of strategic posts, at Northumberland CC, Harrow LBC, Rotherham MBC and Redbridge LBC.

Hertfordshire CC’s director of adult care services has been appointed to a shared lead officer role with the county’s sustainability and transformation partnership. Iain MacBeath will share the role at the Hertfordshire and West Essex STP with Beverley Flowers, chief executive officer of the area’s clinical commissioning group, and support STP independent chair Paul Burstow. Mr MacBeath and Ms Flowers will focus on the development of an integrated care system, which is due to operate in shadow form from April 2020, and the integrated care partnerships that sit within it.

Bexley LBC’s director of children’s services has been appointed chief executive of the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass). Jacky Tiotto, who joined Bexley in 2015, will begin her new role in the autumn. Her previous roles include deputy director of social care inspection at Ofsted and lead roles in both the Eileen Munro and Lord Lamming reviews of child protection.