'There's a danger austerity has pushed generic management too far'

Most of my senior management career has been based on talking with little knowledge or experience of the areas up for decision. What’s more I actively encouraged others to move into positions where they would do the same.

There is an argument that some of the worst managers are generic managers with no experience of doing the task of the people they manage. Well that’s me, my professional background is social work yet at one point in my career I was responsible for IT, Finance and HR. The rational for this was that as an experienced operational manager I had lots of experience of managing budgets, dealing with recruitment and disciplinary issues and identifying management information needs. Well that’s what I told the interview panel.

As an austerity measure local authorities have dramatically cut management posts, there are fewer managers each with broader spans of responsibility. Managers became more generic, responsible for services they had no professional background in and no direct experience of. Hence without ever applying for the post I found I was responsible for libraries and museums, records and archives, registrars and coroners support and adult education, in addition to retaining a chunk of adult social services. There was no inherent logic to this combination of services they were just the bits that had fallen off the restructuring of other parts of the organisation that needed a home.

I had a new title to go with this new collection of services, director of community services. Naturally I was over reliant on those running individual services, which made me feel very vulnerable.

Shortly after taking on these responsibilities a councillor approached me after a committee meeting with the words, ”I believe you are responsible for libraries now” he then proceeded to go into some detail about a complaint by neighbours concerning people using the library and parking cars in front of their houses. He had a solution he wanted to pursue which involved the use of land near the library. From what I could gather it involved demolishing a wall and moving the entrance. The problem was that the whole conversation was conducted on the bases that I was familiar with the layout of the building, the street it was on, the piece of adjacent land and the wall. “What do you think ?“ he said. Some members took quiet a long time to adjust to the idea that I did not have the detailed knowledge that they were use to.

What I told myself and those I managed was that management was about core skills, leadership, budget management, performance management, people management and in our case customer care, whatever the service. Hence I encouraged them to believe that they had this in common and could move smoothly between posts thus greatly improving their promotion prospects.

At the time I believed it and I think we made it work but I don’t recommend it. There is a real danger that austerity has pushed generic management too far. Management skills are transferable which is why chief executives and senior managers don’t need a professional back ground, knowledge or experience in the services they are responsible for. But when you dramatically cut management posts at every level you increase the risk that the right information does not get through to senior managers and you recruit over confident senior managers because they are the only ones who can who live with the uncertainty of what’s happening beyond their sight.