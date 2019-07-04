Toxic tone is deterring people from taking senior roles

Nearly one in five of respondents to LGC’s Civility of Politics survey said their treatment by the public has made them consider leaving their job in local government, while 61% said it was deterring people from running for elected office.

deterring people from senor roles Is increased public aggression deterring people from taking on senior roles in local government?

The survey also found 40% of chief executives, senior managers and councillors believe the tone of public interaction with the council was deterring people from taking senior roles.

When asked whether treatment by the public had made them consider leaving their role, 18% answered yes.

The welfare of frontline staff was identified as being of the most concern, with 70% of respondents choosing this option. Officers welfare was highlighted as a concern by more respondents (48%) than councillors (44%).

One chief executive said “personal attacks directed at myself” had made them think about leaving “but thus far I have not done so”.

Another respondent said their treatment by the public was a factor in standing down as a councillor and becoming an officer to have a lower profile.

treatment deterring running for office Is increased public aggression deterring people from becoming councillors?

Abusive online behaviour had now become normal, a respondent said, adding: “Finding a way to mentally ‘park’ this without simply defaulting to ignoring everyone and any tiny criticism, is the challenge.”

Another blamed “negative and inaccurate media stories that are stoking the public behaviours”.

One respondent said: “My husband does not work in the public sector and cannot believe the level of abuse that I am subject to, with very little opportunity for recourse”, while another commented: “I feel generally that if you work in local government you are considered as ‘scum of the earth’.

One respondent said a more aggressive, confrontational and argumentative form of politics can polarise decision making. “Officers need to behave with more caution,” they added.

While overall 61% said treatment by the public is deterring people from running for office, responses specific to chief executives and senior managers showed 69% believed this was the case, compared to 60% of elected members who answered the question.

In March this year Ray Oxby resigned as leader of North East Lincolnshire Council and from the Labour party due to abuse he received over unpopular decisions.

As well as verbal abuse on social media and face to face, Mr Oxby said his vehicle had been vandalised and “unpleasant… contents pushed through his letter box”. He added much of the abuse was linked to a decision on a roundabout.

concern about groups Which groups in your council are you most concerned about?

Karen Grave, president of the Public Services People Managers Association, said the survey findings has “serious implications” for the local government workforce.

“As we see a rise in threatening behaviour, we must act to ensure that this does not become a barrier to people wanting to progress,” she said. “The sector is already under pressure to recruit. Threats of violence will only exacerbate that.”

Ms Grave added it is critical councils fulfil their duty of care to employees by ensuring they “act swiftly and consistently” to support colleagues.

Tracey Lee, chair of the Association of Local Government Chief Executives, said she is concerned senior managers who never wanted to be in the spotlight may find themselves under heightened public scrutiny.

“We need to have the best people in our sector. There is always a concern they are fearful or worry how they might be responded to and how that might have an impact,” she added.