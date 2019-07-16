Unions united on pay claim as Unite back 10% rise

The three largest unions representing local government staff are all backing a 10% pay claim, after Unite confirmed it will call for the same wage rise as Unison and GMB.

Yesterday LGC reported that Unison and GMB are calling for the big increase for most local government staff ahead of talks between the unions on a joint pay claim to employers.

Now Unite has confirmed it is calling for a 10% rise from April 2020, with negotiations due to start with employers later this month.

Unite’s national officer for local government Jim Kennedy said as well as the 10% claim there will be “other highly important elements” to the unions’ demands “that revolve around work life balance” and members’ mental health.

He added: “Our claim will be based on the fact that local government staff have borne the brunt of the government’s harsh austerity regime since 2010 - our members have seen their pay cut in real terms by 22% since then - and they need a substantial pay lift in recognition of the dedicated work that they do to keep council’s services running smoothly 24/7.”

The 2% pay offer agreed in 2018 meant most staff, which was those earning an annual salary of £19,430 or more, received a 2% pay rise from April 2018 and a further 2% rise in April this year.

It also included the introduction of a new national pay spine on 1 April 2019 which meant low earners received increases in excess of 2%.