Unison boss warns over decline in officer training

Austerity has driven a decline in quality of training and development for council officers that is fuelling a recruitment and retention crisis, the general secretary of Unison has warned.

In his address to the Local Government Association conference in Bournemouth yesterday Dave Prentis said professional and managerial staff are “too often an overlooked group” but an integral part of Unison and delivering services.

He said: “When I started local government’s slogan was ‘employer of choice’. It was a magnet for graduates from across the land. You don’t see that now.

“It’s a real loss not just to those professional people and graduates or the communities that they serve but to you as councillors: they are your advisors.

“Nobody can persuade me that any management consultant or turnaround whizz kid can be better than [well trained permanent employees].”

Mr Prentis highlighted findings of an LGA survey which found that four out of five councils were struggling to fill vacancies in 2017-18.

He added: “We should aspire to offer the very best training to the very best officers and we should offer them the very best pay.”

Speaking to LGC afterwards Mr Prentis said 10 to 15 years ago councils had “excellent staff training schemes and excellent graduate schemes”.

He said: “The strength of that training in local government seems to have gone out of the window. If we want to have world class local government services, we have got to get back to training the managers.”

Unison has recently launched a campaign aimed at highlighting the work of local government staff at all levels, called Local Service Champions, which will culminate in a day of action on 17 October.

During his speech to conference Mr Prentis said council services provided a “bedrock” of a civilised and caring society but were too easily ignored by politicians including in the current contest for to become the new leader of the Conservative party.

He said: “It’s no surprise that in the ‘splash the cash’ battle between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, where millions have been promised – for the NHS, the armed forces, fisheries and farming – that not a single penny has been promised, not a single mention made of local government. That says it all for me.”

Mr Prentis described the crisis at Northamptonshire CC, which effectively declared itself bankrupt in 2018, as an “ideological chain of events” and a “salutary warning to those who believe that an extreme low council tax and a high level of outsourcing works”.

He said he had spent a lot of time with staff in Northamptonshire and at the county’s districts which are being abolished in the wake of the upper-tier council’s collapse “through no fault of their own”.

“The government were very keen to say that the problems at Northamptonshire were cause by political incompetence and bad management with no responsibility for low funding,” he said. ”Part of the problem was created in Whitehall.”