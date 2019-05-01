Unitary chief announces retirement

Bath & North East Somerset Council chief executive Ashley Ayre is to retre later this year after 13 years at the council, including three in the top job.

Mr Ayre joined the council in 2006 director responsible for social care and children’s services and went on to become chief executive in September 2016 following the appointment of Jo Farrar as director general for local government and public services in the then Department for Communities & Local Government. Mr Ayre, who has previously worked for Surrey and Kent CCs and London Councils, is expected to retire in September.

Mr Ayre said: “It has been an honour to serve the people of Bath and North East Somerset and I would like to thank elected members, local people, partners and communities who have made this job such a pleasure. It’s a very special place and I hope I have in some way contributed to the success and wellbeing of our area.”

In a message to staff, Mr Ayre, described his time with Bath & North East Somerset council as “the most fulfilling and rewarding part of my career”.