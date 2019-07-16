Your browser is no longer supported

As the civility of politics is threatened shared purpose must be our goal
Unitary MD departs by mutual consent

16 July, 2019 By

  • Comment

Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director and chief officer is to leave the role.

The council described the departure of Richard Partington, who has been in post since 2011, as a “mutually agreed decision”.

Telford & Wrekin’s director of customer, neighbourhood and wellbeing services will take on the role on an interim basis, with a recruitment process due to conclude in the Autumn.

Council leader Shaun Davies (Lab) said: “We are very grateful to Richard for all his hard work particularly in his time as managing director, during which the council has seen many achievements while successfully navigating the challenge of the toughest ever financial climate for councils.

“We wish him every success in future.”

