Unitary promotes deputy to chief role

Robin Porter has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Luton BC.

Mr Porter is currently Luton’s deputy chief executive and will take over from Laura Church, who has been interim chief executive since the departure of Trevor Holden in January.

The appointment was confirmed as a meeting of full council yesterday and he will start in the role on 6 May.

Mr Porter joined Luton in 2007 and has been corporate director for commercial and transformation services and chief operations officer for London Luton Airport.

Announcing the appointment on Twitter, the council said Mr Porter told councillors at yesterday’s meeting that he was “honoured and privileged” to be offered the role.

Mr Holden is now joint chief executive of South Norfolk Council and Broadland DC.

