Week in the life... Nicole Rickard

LGC gets an insight into the working week of NIcole Rickard, head of communities, East Suffolk Council, NHS Great Yarmouth & Waveney and Ipswich & East Suffolk clinical commissioning groups

2015 – 2019 Suffolk Coastal and Waveney Councils/Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group Head of Communities 2000 – 2015 Leicestershire County Council Group manager for policy and partnerships, community engagement, research and insight and performance management.

Joint responsibilities

I have two in-trays and four bases because I’m working for local government and the clinical commissioning groups, so I spend quite a lot of the time travelling down the A12.

The best way to describe my job is diverse because I am the lead for East Suffolk Council on community enabling, community safety and health and wellbeing. It is the latter bit that crosses over with the CCG.

Each of the two CCGs that cover East Suffolk fund a day of my time, but they also fund some additional resource within the communities team. I am also the corporate lead for things like safeguarding, equality and diversity.

I am directly working on some specific projects that cut across both the council and health, things like social prescribing. I am spending a lot of my time on that at the moment.

Proving the model

On Monday we had a meeting after putting out a tender to deliver social prescribing in six neighbourhood areas.

We taked about the huge amount of potential to both improve local people’s lives, which is the priority, and to make sure demand for some of the services available can be directed to where it is really needed. There are a lot of opportunities, so I hope there is a real chance to prove the model.

Talking to some of the older people, some of their needs are really simple. They want to be as independent as possible.

Current projects

There is quite a lot work generated by having two sustainability and transformation partnerships [Suffolk & North East Essex and Norfolk & Waveney] and two structures. The drive to establish primary care networks are happening slightly differently across each of the two previous districts.

My focus varies from quite small community level projects to big projects and some of the big health issues we are prioritising.

We are doing a lot of work around social isolation and how that impacts on our population and how we can connect people back to each other and into their communities.

Data and intelligence

We have started working closely with colleagues at the county council to use more data and intelligence to inform our conversations with people, so we can talk to them about what is going on in their area.

The county has higher than average levels of over 85s and therefore likely to have more people with dementia, so we have become more targeted in our work with communities than reactive.

For example, in the middle of Felixstowe one of the estates has quite a lot of district council housing. We held a street party and planned it with the residents to try and get people to know their neighbours and understand what their lives are like. They can then potentially make the connections with each other themselves without us.

Hoops to jump through

Sometimes it feels difficult and complicated to get things done. Sometimes you can clearly see where you want to go but there is a lot of hoops to jump through to get there. We work in quite complex systems, trying to move between the health and local government worlds.

It is partly because change is going on, but I think a lot of change is for good reason. A lot of the things are happening like the introduction of primary care networks and some of the things we are trying to do to introduce new structures to try and work more closely with our communities - those are a move in the right direction.

I am much happier when we are focusing on things that will directly make a difference to people’s lives. That is why I moved to district level from the county council.

Connecting with communities

It is very important that you don’t become too strategic that you lose sight of why you are doing all of this and the fact that it is about people, some of whom have very difficult lives.

A local community group has bought some rickshaws with the money the district council them. They have a group of volunteers who take care home residents and people from the community out and about. It gives them a bit of fun and a bit of independence.

We talked to them about their lives, what they like doing and see how they interact with volunteers. These are the things like that I love doing because it helps to keep it all real. It reminds you that sometimes we make things really complicated in the public sector but when you talk to people it isn’t very complicated.