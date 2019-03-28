West Midlands CA appoints 'high-calibre' director

A regional head of investment at Homes England has been appointed a director at the West Midlands CA.

Ian Martin, who leads investment of the government’s home building fund across the midlands and north west in his current role, will join the CA as investment and commercial activities director next month.

He has been put in charge developing the West Midlands investment strategy with the aim of achieving £8bn worth of benefits to the region over the next 30 years.

The CA’s investment package includes projects such as HS2, extending the West Midlands Metro and the regeneration of Coventry city centre.

Mr Martin trained as a town planner and worked for property consultancy JLL for a decade, where he advised on the Arena Central and Exchange Square developments in Birmingham.

West Midlands chief executive Deborah Cadman said she is “delighted to announce such a high-calibre appointment”.

She added: “Ian brings an in-depth knowledge of finance and real estate gained in senior positions across both the private and public sectors.

“His expertise will help us build the future and achieve our vision of building a healthier, happier, better connected and more prosperous West Midlands.”

Mr Martin said: “This key post will enable me to use my real estate and investment background to help this great region build on its success to date and achieve its full potential.”