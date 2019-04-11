West Midlands deputy mayor quits

Bob Sleigh (Con) will step down as deputy mayor of West Midlands CA, following his decision to resign as leader of Solihull MBC.

Cllr Sleigh was chosen by mayor Andy Street (Con) in May 2017, having been a key figure in setting up the combined authority and its devolution deal.

Under the West Midlands constitution, the deputy mayor must be a council leader of one of the combined authority’s constituent member councils.

“It’s a purely personal choice,” he told LGC, adding that it was time to “pass on the baton” to somebody else.

“I think it’s the right thing to do for me personally.”

Cllr Sleigh has led Solihull for five years, having previously served as deputy leader for eight. He hopes to retain his seat in the local elections next month.

He said whether he gained a cabinet post under his successor was “purely a matter for the new leader”.