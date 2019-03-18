Yorkshire met announces new chief

Sarah Norman is set to be appointed chief executive of Barnsley MBC.

Ms Norman, who is currently chief executive at Dudley MBC, has been recommended by the council’s member appointment panel as the successor to Diana Terris, who is retiring after joining Barnsley in 2012.

The appointment will be considered by full council on 4 April.

Ms Norman said: “It will be a privilege to build on the great work done by my predecessor Diana Terris. I’m very excited by all the regeneration happening in Barnsley and the opportunity to connect cranes with communities to make sure that local people really benefit.”

Barnsley leader Sir Stephen Houghton (Lab) said: “We’re extremely pleased to have appointed Sarah Norman as an experienced and well regarded chief executive to the post here in Barnsley.

“I have no doubt she will build on the success of Diana Terris at a time when local government, and Barnsley in particular, have been hard hit through austerity.

“Sarah brings a strong knowledge of adult and children’s services, as well as that broader perspective a successful chief executive requires.”