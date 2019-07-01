Birmingham and Amey agree deal to end contract

Amey plc, a subsidiary of the Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial and one of the UK’s biggest outsourcers, has reached an agreement with its stakeholders to terminate the Birmingham Highways PFI contract, and to pay the council £160m this year and the remaining £55m over the next six years.

Amey will continue to provide services on an interim basis until 30 September 2019, and this period may be extended until 31 March 2020.

In 2010, Amey had signed a £2.7bn PFI contract to look after the council’s highways for 25 years, which was at the time the largest PFI contract for highways, covering the management and maintenance of more than 2,500km of highways, 96,000 street lights, 1,000 traffic signals and more than 850 bridges, structures and tunnels.

But by 2014 the two parties were involved in a legal spat, with Amey making what a judge called an “ingenious new interpretation” of the contract which reduced its workload while increasing its profit.

Last year the dispute reached the court of appeal, which found in favour of the council.

A joint statement from Birmingham City Council and Amey explained that a ”consensual settlement agreement” has been signed for Amey plc to exit the contract.

“As part of the agreement, Amey will continue to provide services until a replacement contractor is found to deliver those services on an interim basis,” it said. “That interim replacement will be sought as soon as possible, but will be in place no later than 1st April 2020. The full retendering of the project to find a permanent replacement contractor will take place during 2020-21.

“All parties will be working closely in the coming months to ensure the smooth transition of services and staff.”

Amey had previously had multiple offers to cancel its 25-year Birmingham road repairs contract rejected. According to Birmingham, the contractor had tabled offers to the PFI joint venture body that manages the arrangement in an effort to exit the disputed deal.

In April, Amey was fined £48m by Birmingham over a failure to repair two sets of bollards.