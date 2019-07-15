Calls for 'public health duty' on serious violence to be fully funded

The government’s plan to place a legal ‘public health duty’ on public bodies to tackle serious violence has been broadly welcomed but there are warnings that adequate funding must be provided to ensure it is effective.

Home secretary Sajid Javid yesterday announced the new duty for councils, police, NHS bodies and education institutions in a bid to ensure they work together and share information to address the root causes of serious violence, including knife crime.

The government is also planning to amend the Crime and Disorder Act to establish serious violence is an “explicit priority” for community safety partnerships.

New guidance will be published to provide examples of partnership models and explain how different organisations and sectors can work in partnership.

Mr Javid said: “It’s crucial that we all work together to understand what causes violent crime in the first place, so we can intervene early and prevent this senseless bloodshed.

“I’m confident that a public health approach and a new legal requirement that make public agencies work together will create real, lasting long-term change.”

Responding to the announcement Simon Blackburn (Lab), chair of the Local Government Association’s safer and stronger communities board, said councils support a public health approach to tackling violent crime, with partnership working vital to early intervention and prevention.

He added: “We are concerned amending the Crime and Disorder Act will not create the required step-change to tackle serious violent crime, particularly if this is not supported with extra funding.

“Government needs to reverse funding cuts to local youth services, youth offending teams and councils’ public health budgets, which need to be addressed in the spending review, otherwise we will not be able to tackle serious violence in our communities.”

The Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield welcomed the proposed duty but said it would not be enough on its own.

She called for clear accountability for the safety of children locally and said further investment is needed in early years services, the troubled families programme and mental health support, while local safeguarding boards must “up their game”.

“This will not be cheap but if we want to see fewer children stabbed to death or seriously injured on our streets, and fewer kids wasting their childhoods in prison, we have to be prepared to invest more to prevent it from happening,” Ms Longfield added.