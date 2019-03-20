Donna Hall: Troubled Families is community paradigm in action

Created in 2012 following riots in our inner cities, the government’s Troubled Families Programme has received praise and criticism in equal measure over the last seven years of its life.

Created by the dynamic and straight-talking Dame Louise Casey, it starkly divided opinion amongst policy makers and practitioners all over the UK.

I personally think it’s made an enormous difference to collective mindset in progressive councils. This mindset shift is more latterly gathering credibility and urgency nationally as councils, police, schools, the NHS and housing associations realise we can’t go on cutting without investing in real change and building strong, happy, healthy and socially connected communities.

In Wigan we renamed the Troubled Families programme our ‘Confident Families’ programme and we enthusiastically embraced the principles as they chimed perfectly with our own. As with all of our projects and programmes we tied them together rather than initiating another silo project, into an overarching simple and compelling social contract with residents - The Wigan Deal.

The timing for the launching of the Troubled Families Programme was good for us because since 2011 we had been designing and delivering the Wigan Deal - conceived as a completely different relationship between citizen and state.

An asset based approach was at the heart of The Deal. We used a renowned anthropologist to help us design the approach. Put simply it was based entirely on the same overarching “mindset” principles as the Troubled Families Programme. It helped us to join the dots around people and place and cut through the complex proliferation of initiatives and departmental solutions, whether they are council or government departments.

Hilary Cottam in her brilliant analysis of public policy Radical Help, published last year, provides practical examples of the waste we all have in our systems. The duplication. The pointless bureaucracy. The lack of timeliness. The confusion. The lack of a person-centred approach.

80% of our collective public sector resources are spent on processing people; assessing their needs, evaluating how much a fix they should get through various differential thresholds for social care and finally referring them on to somebody else who can help.

With Hilary’s support through The Life Project and the Troubled Families Programme we turned that on its head and spent 80% of our precious staff time on actually working intensively to help support families to be the best family they could be and only 20% of our time on the necessary underpinning processes.

Practical examples of this approach include a woman and her children on a council estate in Wigan passed repeatedly around the criminal justice with over 20 interventions in 5 years. She was spinning on the centrifugal spot of a fragmented system based on need. Her life and that of her three children was going backwards and she was “costing us” £250,000 per year every year in multi-agency staff costs only for her and her family to decline. Having a different conversation with her, building on the assets she and her family have has turned her life around. She has a job, her children are back at school and out of care and family mental is strong and getting stronger every day.

This approach spread across Greater Manchester and is now embodied in ten councils shared approach to Troubled Families as part of Andy Burnham’s public service reform white paper - a localised manifesto with Troubled Families mindset at its heart. Everyone is valued, everyone is special. Everyone is unique.

I’m really grateful to the Troubled Families team in MHCLG for helping to enact a seismic shift in the thinking of local government, criminal justice, housing and other agencies.

An asset based mindset seems to be on trend in certain circles now but the key for public service leaders, both political and managerial, is systematising this approach.

It’s not another initiative, another project, another pilot or pathfinder with its own dedicated monitoring and project team and Prince Two evaluated monitoring regime. It’s just how we work. It’s in our DNA.

As chair of the NLGN think tank I’m so happy to be able to spread the great work of our exciting and radical new report on the ‘community paradigm’. It sets out the need for a radically different relationship with communities following the civic, the state and market paradigms applied to public service which are no longer sufficient to meet the tidal wave of demand from residents and the international reducing resource base.

The community paradigm builds on the philosophy of Troubled Families, asset based working and takes it to the heart of all public policy making for the future. Shifting power and resources away from separately governed institutions such as the NHS, local government and the police and towards communities is an exciting legacy of Troubled Families. Unless we address the fundamental issue of unequal power relationships we will continue in a mindset of “learned helplessness” that Troubled Families was set up to address.

We need to turn this whole approach from a mindset followed by a few organisations to the way we all operate in UK public service as a default setting.

Our staff became public servants because they want to genuinely help people and improve communities, not to fill in forms and pass inspections without blame.

Let’s embrace Troubled Families and the community paradigm, the deal, co-operative councils and a million and one other separate initiatives and systematise it as just what we do everyday.

Donna Hall, chair New Local Government Network and former chief executive of Wigan Council