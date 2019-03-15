Shadow children's minister resigns after defying party whip

The shadow children’s and families minister has resigned after defying the party whip and voting against a second Brexit referendum.

South Shield MP Emma Lewell-Buck was one of five members of Labour’s shadow team to step down last night after opting to ignore party orders to abstain in a vote on an Independent Group amendment, which was defeated. She and her colleagues were told to resign by the Labour leadership, according to reports.

Ms Lewell-Buck, whose constituency forms part of South Tyneside where 62% of people voted to leave the EU, has been shadow children and families minister since 2016 and last night on Twitter paid tribute to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner.

She said: “I am so proud to have been in your team @AngelaRayner we had some great wins for the most vulnerable. Thanks for everything, be cheering you all on from the back-benches xx.”

In an interview with LGC in 2017, Ms Lewell-Buck said funding pressures in children’s social care services caused by austerity have left a “tragedy waiting to happen”.