The local difficulties facing the new Independent party
Troubled families youth crime funding doubled

26 February, 2019 By

  • Comment

The funding available through the Troubled Families programme for takling youth crime has been doubled, housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire has announced.

A £5m fund for intervening early with families and children was launched in October last year.

Mr Brokenshire said yesterday the fund has been increased to £9.8m “due to the quality of the bids received”.

The funding has been allocated to 21 areas most affected by youth crime, including ten in London.

Projects include supporting children before they transition from primary to secondary school and working with young people considered at high-risk of becoming involved with gangs.

In a written statement Mr Brokenshire said £300,000 would also be made available to all councils to train staff on how to deal with childhood trauma.

He added: “Increasing knife crime, particularly amongst young people, has been a worrying trend.

“This fund will bring together keyworkers, community groups, teachers and other professionals to intervene earlier to help stop young people from becoming drawn into gang crime, serious violence and entering the youth justice system.”

Mr Brokenshire said the Troubled Families programme has a “proven track record”. However, the government is yet to guarantee funding for the programme beyond 2020.

The council allocations and further details of each project can be found here

